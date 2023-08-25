DENVER (KDVR) — Come November, Colorado voters could decide on a proposed change to how property taxes are calculated.

The measure, which will be called Proposition HH on the ballot, hopes to lower how much homeowners are expected to pay in property taxes each year. Local governments will then see additional funding from expected TABOR refunds.

Republicans call the measure misleading since Coloradans would see a decrease in anticipated annual rebates.

The state Supreme Court ruled the decision should go to voters after right-leaning groups and local governments filed a lawsuit. They argued Prop HH violates the state constitution because it addresses too many topics in one measure.

President of the Advance Colorado Institut,e Michael Fields, who helped bring the issue to the courts, said on Colorado Point of View, “The key in the polling that we’ve seen publicly already is that the more that people learn about it, the more they dislike it.”

Fields added that voters shouldn’t have to vote on the measure, saying, “We don’t think that it will pass, and so we won’t have to deal with this in the future.”

Democratic strategist Andy Boian said the state Supreme Court’s decision could help get the measure passed though.

He argues, “When a valid institution like the state Supreme Court says it’s allowed to go forward, it automatically perks those ears up of those people, not only the politically affluent people who pay attention but also people that actually just come day of and vote, to look at it and really take it seriously.”

You can watch the full conversation with our political analysts on Colorado Point of View this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.