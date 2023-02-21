DENVER (KWGN) — This week at the Capitol, lawmakers are looking at retail delivery fees.

The fees were just implemented last year as a part of a bigger as part of a bigger measure designed to address the state’s infrastructure. Leaders in one chamber want to get rid of the fee completely, while a leader in the other chamber wants to change who’s collecting the fee.

Back in 2021, lawmakers passed a bill on the sustainability of the transportation system, which calls on the state to collect various fees in order to address Colorado’s infrastructure. While implementation of some of the fees in the measure was delayed, the state’s 27-cent retail delivery fee was not one of them.

House Assistant Minority Leader Rose Pugliese sponsored a bill that would have eliminated the retail delivery fee that Coloradans currently pay on every delivery made in the state by car.

“Throughout the summer and throughout my campaign, every door I knocked, it was their biggest complaint,” Pugliese said about the fee.

“People have said, ‘Well, it’s only 27 cents, it’s really not that big of a deal to families. But if you continue to impose these fees on families, eventually they all add up. When inflation is so high, they are already struggling, and are still struggling post-COVID to get back on our feet. It’s been really hard on Colorado families,” Pugliese said.

“I don’t believe the state has a revenue problem, it has a prioritization problem,” Pugliese said. “I think we absolutely need to invest in transportation and infrastructure: It’s good for businesses, it’s good for families, it’s good for Coloradans. But I think we fund a lot of programs that maybe we can take a different look at.”

The proposal to eliminate the fee failed in committee.

Colorado’s retail delivery fee could be changed

Over in the other chamber, Senate President Steve Fenberg was backing a different bill related to the fees.

“It does two things: one is it exempts small businesses from even having to collect the fee. Then secondly, for those larger companies that do still have to collect the fee, we are relaxing the requirements, so they don’t have to necessarily have to change all of their systems and spend a lot of money on the back-end development. They can just make sure there is a tracking mechanism they have internally and they remit the fee to the state,” Fenberg said.

Small businesses that would be exempt from collecting the fee have to make less than $500,000 in retail sales the year before. Larger retailers that are not exempt would have the option of paying the fee instead of the customer.

Fenberg said the new measure is about looking out for small businesses and state infrastructure.

“Honestly, this bill is going to help the small businesses that collect these fees. So it will help consumers, it will save some people some money. But I would say largely speaking, this is something that folks understand. They support it, they don’t want it to be done in a way that small businesses are going to be harmed,” Fenberg said.

The state’s Department of Revenue said that so far, Colorado has collected more than $33 million from the fee.

Fenberg said he does not expect that revenue to change significantly if this bill makes it out of the Capitol this year. It cleared the Senate finance committee.