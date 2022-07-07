DENVER (KDVR) — The deadly shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois is raising questions again about what can be done to prevent these tragedies.



On our political program, “Colorado Point of View,” law enforcement officials talk about the difficulties behind red flag laws.

Illinois has a red flag law similar to Colorado, where family members can petition the court to have guns removed from someone’s home because they pose a threat to themselves or others.

The suspect in the Illinois shooting did have previous run-ins with police. There is a major difference between Illinois and Colorado red flag laws. In Illinois, only family members can file red flag petitions. In Colorado, law enforcement also has that ability.

“Imagine a family member being caught in the position to say ‘I think my son is a danger.’ That is a tough statement to make,” FOX31/Channel 2 legal analyst George Brauchler said.

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen and Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith talked about how tough it can be to enforce those orders.

“We can utilize this appropriately by bringing in family members to raise concerns, community members to raise concerns to get that ball rolling,” Pazen said.

“We also have to look at times our actions could actually escalate an individual,” Smith said. “So there’s a lot of very deep discussions in any agency for what the best answer is.”

