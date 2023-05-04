DENVER (KDVR) — Congress has about a month to come up with a plan for the country’s debt before a potential default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified lawmakers on Monday that a default could happen as early as June 1 if legislators do not raise or suspend the nation’s borrowing authority before then.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck voted against House Republicans’ plan to cut spending while raising the debt ceiling. The Front Range Republican argues the measure “does not do enough to rein in the federal government’s reckless spending.”

The measure was narrowly approved in the House of Representatives as Democratic and Republican leaders prepare to sit down with President Joe Biden about the debt ceiling next week.

Buck talks about his stance on the debt limit and possible solutions he would support on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

Buck suggests raising the retirement age

Despite never voting to suspend or expand the nation’s debt limit, Buck said he would have supported a measure to raise the debt ceiling.

“If we went to the baseline number of 2019, pre-COVID, $1.3 trillion of discretionary spending, I would vote for the debt ceiling increase. The bill that was passed by Kevin McCarthy had a baseline number of $1.8 trillion, and that was the 2022 baseline number. I will not cast a vote in favor of continuing to spend at the levels we are spending at,” Buck said.

The Colorado congressman also brought up several sectors where he thinks the nation could cut spending.

Buck said it’s important the country continues to fund border protections, national defense and social security and Medicare for people currently on those programs. But he also suggested raising the retirement age, saying, “We absolutely need to look at saving those programs and reforming those programs for folks that are under 30 years old.”

The congressman highlighted rising life expectancy nationwide, adding that the retirement age could differ depending on jobs.

“For some folks who have had mostly white-collar jobs during their lifetime and are healthy, the retirement age may very well go up to 70, 71, 72 years old. For those folks who are working in construction, working in other areas, where their body tends to break down, we need to make sure we have a lower retirement age,” Buck said.

Buck: Defense among ‘most inefficient agencies’

The congressman said there needs to be cuts when it comes to the nation’s defense spending.

“It is one of the most inefficient agencies in government. It has always been a sacred cow for both parties. Nobody wants to be responsible for not being able to fight a war and give our soldiers, Marines, airmen, Navy sailors the very best equipment and training possible. But that doesn’t mean we should have the inefficiencies we have in terms of procurement and other areas in the Department of Defense,” Buck said.

