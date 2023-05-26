DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos spent a record $100 million this offseason to improve the fan experience at Empower Field at Mile High.

That includes a new video board, a hospitality space, added concessions to the South Deck and an expansion to the team store. The team got help from an NFL loan to pay for the improvements.

But it comes as the Broncos’ new ownership group looks at creating a new era.

Some season ticketholders received a survey back in March about building a new stadium. The lease on Empower Field expires in 2030.

Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough talked about the potential scenario this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

“I don’t think it’s the Broncos without Denver … and I don’t think it’s Denver without the Broncos,” said Brough, the president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m committed to working on this issue, but I’m also committed to no backroom deals. This has to be transparent. Our residents and our taxpayers have to be a part of this discussion,” Brough said.

When pushed about whether that means the team could receive incentives or tax breaks for staying in the Mile High City, Brough said: “I won’t negotiate any deal like that in a backroom. That will be up to voters if they want to decide something like that.”

