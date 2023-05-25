DENVER (KDVR) — Housing affordability remains a top issue for Denver voters ahead of the mayoral runoff on June 6. Where do the two candidates stand on the issue?

Mayoral candidate Mike Johnston has been a vocal proponent of creating micro-communities, where half-acre lots around the city would host tiny houses. Johnston said it could help the homeless population by getting them in contact with mental health support, addiction treatment and workforce training. Now, the former state senator’s opponent is sharing her plan when it comes to helping families own a home.

This week on “Colorado Point of View,” Kelly Brough shared her thoughts on creating entry-level condominiums across the city.

“Usually, buying a condo is how you get into home ownership and we’re really not building them in Denver today,” Brough said.

Her comments come as home prices start to drop nationwide compared to last year, but higher interest rates are forcing some potential homebuyers to wait. Still, compared to pre-pandemic times, the numbers show people in the Denver metro area are paying nearly 20% more for a home right now.

The president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce said she wants to build these condos on publicly owned land or surface parking lots to save money.

“Because that is like a land bank, a land trust, removing that price and allowing me to deliver a product that allows families to live in neighborhoods they never could have afforded,” Brough said.

