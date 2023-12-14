DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Johnston has spent his first five months in office focusing on the declared homeless emergency, but now he says addressing crime is part of his goals for 2024.

Property crime is rising in Denver, according to a report from Axios. Johnston said he has a new perspective on the problem after having his own car stolen in recent weeks.

The mayor said this week on “Colorado Point of View” that his administration is focused on addressing violent crime. He said his team has “proposed a historic expansion of adding more officers to the street.”

167 new Denver police officers proposed

Johnston is looking to put 167 new officers back onto Denver streets. He said the effort on homelessness plays a big part in that.

“In some of our police districts, up to 60% of the calls officers get are to encampments,” Johnston said. “So once we can move people into housing, close those encampments, that allows us to redirect our existing officers plus our new officers to places where violent crime and property crime are happening.”

The mayor said the homeless initiative seems to be working when it comes to reducing crime. He said there has been up to a 90% drop in emergency calls after encampments have been cleared.

Watch the full interview with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on “Colorado Point of View” Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.