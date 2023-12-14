DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is hopeful the city can reach his goal of housing 1,000 people by the end of the year. But he’s already looking ahead to 2024, saying the goal will reset once it’s hit.

Johnston shared his thoughts on this issue on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

“If we get to 999, it doesn’t mean we lose. If we get to 1,001, it doesn’t mean we win. There’ll still be folks that are homeless after Dec. 31, but what we hope we do is we set a real path for what’s possible.”

A big part of the mayor’s so-called House1000 initiative is transitional housing, like hotels and micro-communities. Johnston said no one has gone back to the streets after entering the transitional housing.

“We’re working to be much faster and more efficient at connecting them to that (permanent) housing,” Johnston said.

Denver micro-community under construction at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr. (KDVR)

Some are concerned that taxpayers are fronting the bill for the hotels used for transitional housing. The mayor said that’s the case now, but the money will come back to the city in a few years.

Johnston said the city has purchased three or four hotels so far, adding it’s a long-term investment for taxpayers.

“Some of these hotels we’ve been able to buy for $20 million. We can use them for four or five or six years and then convert them into permanent housing. And when that happens, we’d sell it to an affordable housing developer. That gets back to taxpayers the $20 million we put in,” Johnston said.

