DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers on one portion of Interstate 70 are being warned to be cautious when traveling on the busy road.

State lawmakers and transportation leaders said there has been a problem with drivers riding on shoulder lanes. So they passed a bill that’s now law, paving the way for the state to make sure people do not use those shoulders as a way to get around traffic.

Colorado state Rep. Judy Amabile, D-District 13, said parts of her district have had trouble keeping drivers off managed toll lanes when they are closed or during emergencies.

“I represent Clear Creek County and they are heavily impacted by everything that happens on I-70,” Amabile said. “They also mentioned that it’s hard to get the state patrol to patrol that area of the road because the managed lanes are in, they are on the shoulders. So there are no shoulders when the managed lanes are open. There are no shoulders for police to pull somebody over.”

New law: I-70 cameras, managed toll lanes, tickets

To make sure drivers stay off that part of the road when they are not supposed to be there, a bipartisan group of lawmakers passed the bill that paves the way for the Colorado Department of Transportation to use cameras on this stretch of the interstate, managed toll lanes between Mile Marker 230 (Empire Junction) and the Veteran’s Memorial both east and westbound, and mail drivers a ticket for violating the law.

“You were never allowed to drive in the lane when it was closed. You were never allowed to weave in and out of the lane to avoid paying a toll. Those things have always been illegal, and they have always carried this fine. The only change is that they can use this equipment that they have up there so that they can tell if you have broken the law and then they can mail you a ticket,” Amabile said.

There has been a bit of confusion over when drivers could start seeing some of the fines. The law went into effect in August of this year but CDOT said that is when they were given the authority to do the enforcement.

The agency is still working on enforcement mechanisms and rules which they hope to have done in the first quarter of 2023.