DENVER (KDVR) — Violent crimes involving guns continue to rise in Denver. The issue was highlighted on a national stage after the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever world championship.

A mass shooting left 10 injured near 20th and Market streets early Tuesday morning as crowds thronged downtown to celebrate the NBA Finals victory.

All the victims are expected to survive, and two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are still investigating what led to the incident but say it may be drug-related, as fentanyl was found at the scene.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper reacted to the shooting on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

“It’s unacceptable that people are going to come in and shoot up a happy celebration, after you went almost 50 years it takes to win the NBA title, and a bunch of kids ruin it for everybody,” Hickenlooper said.

Denver violent crime on pace to break records

The problem isn’t new though. Data through April so far this year shows Denver has seen more gun-related violent crime than in all of 2014. And if the trend continues, the city will see a record-breaking year of violent crime involving guns.

The Colorado senator suggested a different approach to addressing gun violence, saying in part, “Let’s not take away guns, not try to restrict the sale of guns.”

Instead, Hickenlooper recommended funding research.

“Let’s get the smartest people around gun safety and fund their research and let them work with the manufacturers of firearms to make our community safer,” he said.

The former Denver mayor and Colorado governor said it won’t be one thing that will successfully solve the problem of gun violence.

Watch the full interview with U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper on “Colorado Point of View” this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.