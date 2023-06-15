DENVER (KDVR) — The federal government is giving Denver an $8.6 million grant to assist with migrant shelter in the Mile High City.

Mayor Michael Hancock said the city has already spent close to $18 million since December to help more than 11,000 migrants. The federal grant adds to the more than $909,000 approved in early May.

A spokesperson for the city said the funding can only cover expenses from March 1 of this year to Sept. 30, 2025. The money can only be used for shelter, food, some medical aid, staffing and transportation. Colorado also received $1.2 million after sending Denver $3.5 million to help with the migrant emergency.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said the city and state will still need more resources.

“For the federal government to shift this burden onto cities around Colorado isn’t fair,” he said.

The Democrat said he, along with the rest of Colorado’s congressional delegation, will keep after the federal government to secure more funding.

Hickenlooper’s take on immigration

Hickenlooper also highlighted other approaches to improving the country’s immigration process. He said the federal government is aiming to have 100 processing centers outside of the U.S. to slow down the number of migrants coming here. But Hickenlooper focused on the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

“Everyone I talk to — Republican, Democrats, they all think we’ve got to reform our entire immigration program. And it’s not just securing the border. It’s not just getting a good ID system that works. It’s making sure we have a guest worker system that works,” Hickenlooper said.

The senator then addressed the need for workers in certain industries.

“Our agriculture community desperately needs workers. Our tourism community needs workers. You go down the list, we should be able to fix all of this by just sitting down, rolling up our sleeves, Republicans and Democrats, and figure out what’s the best. How do we create an immigration system that finally works?”

