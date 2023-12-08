DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has been in the spotlight recently as thousands of migrants have made their way to the area.

In the last year, the Mile High City has supported more than 30,000 migrants. The influx has cost the city more than $36 million.

Gov. Jared Polis weighed in on the issue on “Colorado Point of View.”

He highlighted that it’s mostly a municipal issue, primarily in Denver.

But the Democratic governor also focused on the need for migrants to work. He hopes those who come here “have legal work permits because frankly, we need people across the economy.”

Polis also said his administration will work with Colorado cities that are dealing with new arrivals, adding, “The state always tries to be helpful to our cities, however we can… It’s up to cities how they address it.”

