DENVER (KDVR) — Election Day did not go as planned for Colorado Republicans.

On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, newly elected state Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, talks about the future for Republicans at the state Capitol.

Republicans thought they could take over the Senate by winning a handful of competitive races. But Democrats will likely win all of them, giving them an even bigger majority next session.

Lundeen talked about some reasons why Republicans didn’t see the results they were hoping for.

“One of the early themes that’s coming through is there some significant stay-at-home. A lot of people just chose not to vote,” Lundeen said. “The numbers are not pinned down just yet, but it looks like at least 600,000 anticipated voting Coloradans chose not to vote. And that makes a difference in what we got for a result in this election.”

Watch the full interview with state Sen. Paul Lundeen about the future of the GOP in Colorado on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.