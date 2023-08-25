DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston explained why he decided to close a homeless encampment on 17th and Logan.

FOX31 originally learned about the sweep late Tuesday night, a day after a shooting on the same street sent two people to the hospital.

Johnston said the same encampment had another gun incident about a month ago, adding “[The police] chief and I evaluated it and at that point, we believed we could keep the encampment safe because that person was not from the encampment.”

Johnston said he believes those at the camp are afraid. But homeless advocates with Housekeys Action Network said, “We were told again and again by different residents that it’s absolutely not making them feel any more safe.”

Johnston argues the camp needed to be closed due to safety concerns, but advocates said the mayor has not followed through on his promise of offering a 7-day notice before sweeping out an encampment.

Our political analysts weighed in on the issue.

Democratic strategist Andy Boian said, “This wasn’t a decision by the mayor flip-flopping. This was a decision by the Denver Police and by the mayor to say it is now unsafe for Denverites to be in the area. We are now going to remove them and give them an extra day. He’s trying to do as much as he can as humanely as possible to keep people safe.”

Republican analyst Michael Fields speculated on why the encampment sweep was originally set to happen with less than 24 hours’ notice.

“I think it is in a lack of communication, clear communication. He said that he’s going to give 7 days notice. He said that he would have shelter options. That has obviously changed,” said Fields.

