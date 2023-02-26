DENVER (KWGN) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro discusses gun legislation, federal aid in Ukraine and Denver’s mayoral race.

With less than six weeks to go until Denver votes for a new mayor, 17 candidates are on the ballot. One of the key questions posed to the mayoral propects is about the homeless issues.

In the last seven years, the number of people experiencing homelessness has gone from about 750 to more than 2,000. And at this point in time, the count is likely a low estimate. The candidates are constantly being asked, “Would you support the city’s urban camping ban? And how would you tackle the issue.”

Also, President Biden declared that Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia in a speech from Warsaw on Tuesday, the year anniversary since the war began.

Mauro checks in with political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian and political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields about the issues.

