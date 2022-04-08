DENVER (KDVR) — Issues and topics of conversation around Colorado this week include the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice, election security and soaring gas prices.

A plethora of reactions to the historic appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson are popping up around the state from lawmakers and other political figures.

Brown Jackson became the newest United States Supreme Court Justice after she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Thursday afternoon.

FOX31’s political reporter Gabrielle Franklin sat down with Second Judicial District Judge Olympia Fay to discuss her thoughts on the newest SCOTUS justice.

Fay grew up about an hour north of Brown Jackson in South Florida. While she’s never met Brown Jackson, she closely followed the confirmation hearings with pure excitement.

Fay says she was inspired to become a judge after interning for a law office and seeing judges at work.

She is proud to say Denver has one of the most diverse benches in the state and is encouraged by the added diversity we are now seeing at the Supreme Court.

Judge Frances Johnson became the first Black woman to serve as a district court judge in El Paso County after Gov. Polis appointed her in 2019.

The Fourth Judicial District judge was born in Colorado Springs. “When I received the phone call from Governor Polis’s office that I was appointed that was like exactly what his council told me, he said ‘We are excited to see you serve in the community where you grew up.'”

Another issue the entire nation is facing is gas prices. If the price of gas is driven by the global market, why is the price of oil coming down but the price at the pump is still near record highs?

The gas crisis will be discussed, along with the full interview with Fay and diving into state election security on Sunday’s Colorado Point of View with host Matt Mauro at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.