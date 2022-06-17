DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots in Colorado’s primary election are due on June 28. Right now, millions of dollars are being spent on TV, radio and digital ads ahead of the election.

A group called Democratic Colorado is paying for an ad that promotes Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks’ conservative views on many issues.

“What’s interesting about this is a common political tactic,” Democratic strategist and former White House advisor Andy Boian said. “It’s smart politics is what it is.”

“It’s smart politics because they don’t have anything to run on,” Republican strategist and director of Advanced Colorado Institute Michael Fields said about Democrats. “Things are not great in our state or great in our country, therefore let’s meddle in the Republican primary and try to get a candidate they can beat.”

