DENVER (KDVR) — A historic legislative session ended after 120 days. Gov. Jared Polis’ property tax measure eventually passed both the House and Senate, but not before House Republicans protested the vote by walking out in the session’s final hours.

House Minority Leader Mike Lynch voiced his frustrations after House Democrats prevented further debate on the measure. Lynch joined Matt Mauro on “Colorado Point of View” this week, saying, “If we would have had the tools afforded to us in the constitution without having rules keeping us from the debate going, the bill would have never survived.”

The House Speaker also shared her perspective on the walkout earlier this week.

“At the end of the day, our responsibility is to represent our constituents with our voice through the voting process,” Speaker Julie McCluskie said.

McCluskie also joined “Colorado Point of View” this week and commented on concerns the measure was brought up last minute.

“We’ve been working on property tax relief since Gallagher was repealed a few years ago,” McCluskie said, speaking of the Gallagher amendment that established a formula for residential and commercial property taxes. “The last two sessions, we have brought forward property tax reductions for Coloradans, but we felt like it was time to invest our energy into a longer-term solution.”

2 views of the Colorado legislative session

The House speaker and minority leader also discussed successes from the legislative session.

McCluskie said many bills brought forward were bipartisan with robust debate.

“We passed some significant legislation around housing and healthcare, we extended the earned income tax credit, the children’s tax credit. We did a lot to make sure that Coloradans saw real results when it came to cost relief,” McCluskie said.

But Lynch argued that many Republican measures were denied, with Democrats holding the supermajority.

“Early on, it was, just a pretty much, get rid of anything that’s got a Republican on it,” Lynch said.

The minority leader also said important issues highlighted at the start of the session, like housing affordability and safe communities, were not addressed.

“So, I don’t know if we’re any safer, that’s for sure … more affordable, didn’t see a lot done in that regard either,” Lynch said.

Watch the full interview with Colorado’s House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Minority Leader Mike Lynch on “Colorado Point of View” this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.