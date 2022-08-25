DENVER (KDVR) — This month marks one year since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

This Sunday on “Colorado Point of View,” we discuss the year since that withdrawal with Army veteran and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow.

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee released a scathing report one year after the Taliban recaptured Kabul, saying the Biden administration failed to evacuate U.S.-trained Afghan military personnel, left at least 800 Americans behind enemy lines and created a major national security risk.

“When Russia saw what happened in Afghanistan, they immediately set their eyes on Ukraine again. And when China has seen what was going on, they immediately started targeting Taiwan again,” U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, said in an Aug. 15 interview with Fox News. “So it is clear that the failures in Afghanistan have led to Russia and China becoming more emboldened.”

Crow, D-Colorado, said he disagrees with that conclusion from Buck and other Republicans.

“Do you know what emboldened China and Russia? Having the United States of America bogged down in Afghanistan for 20 years,” Crow said. “Having us spend trillions of dollars, having us fighting and dying in a place that we were never going to win militarily.”

76,000 Afghans evacuated to the US

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that 76,000 Afghans have been evacuated to the U.S. since the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Crow said about 2,000 of them resettled here in Colorado.

Crow introduced the Afghan Adjustment Act earlier this month to help Afghan evacuees obtain legal status in the U.S.

“It will allow them to work. It will allow them to re-establish their lives, build new lives and support their families,” Crow said. “We owe it to them to make sure that they can start new lives and build businesses and be the great Americans I know they’re going to be.”

