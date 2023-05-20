DENVER (KDVR) — The United States is facing a possible economic catastrophe with the debt ceiling deadline in less than two weeks.

President Biden’s administration is reaching for a deal with Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The sides are up against a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise its borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, so the government can keep paying the nation’s bills. Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts the Democrats oppose.

While there has reportedly been a lot of finger-pointing, “Colorado Point of View” political analysts from both parties seem to think there is a better chance the sides are getting closer to an agreement.

“The prime word is compromise. Both sides have to come to the table,” Democratic strategist Andy Boian told host Matt Mauro. “Both sides have to be willing to come to give a little. I know there’s blaming going on on both sides.”

Biden tried to reassure a meeting of global leaders in Japan on Saturday that the United States would not default, a scenario that would rattle the world economy. He said he felt there was headway in the talks.

“I think there’s a lot of progress and it’s obvious with the outside Republicans and Democrats who are upset about it,” Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “The Progressives who are upset and some Conservatives who are upset. So it seems like it’s closer and closer than ever.”

Colorado Springs voters chose the first Black man elected to lead the city, beating out Republican and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

FOX31’s Data Desk looked into the numbers and found more voters are choosing to identify as unaffiliated. In El Paso County, nearly 228,000 voters — or 48% of the county — now identify as unaffiliated, outpacing both registered Democrats and Republicans.

You can find out what the “Colorado Point of View” analysts had to say about these statistics in this week’s full episode in the player above that aired on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.