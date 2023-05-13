DENVER (KDVR) — Republican House Minority Leader Mike Lynch and Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie discussed the recent passing of a property tax bill that caused some controversy between the parties.

Republicans walked out of the House in the legislative session’s final hours, upset with the Democrats’ bill on property taxes.

“If we would have had the tools afforded to us in the constitution without having rules keeping us from the debate going, the bill would have never survived,” Lynch told “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro this week.

Gov. Jared Polis and those who support the bill said it will provide much-needed property tax relief while ensuring local services are not hurt and also put more money toward education.

“The last two sessions, we have brought forward property tax reductions for Coloradans, but we felt like it was time to invest our energy into a longer-term solution,” McCluskie said.

Mauro also discussed the bill and other topics in Colorado politics with analysts Andy Boian and Michael Fields on “Colorado Point of View.”

