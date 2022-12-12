DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Republican Party is reeling after major losses across the state in the 2022 midterm elections. Now a candidate is coming forward to become the new chair while the current chair decides on her future.

On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican Party in the state.

Political analysts also discuss the Democratic National Committee’s big, proposed change to the 2024 presidential primary, making South Carolina the first state in the nation to vote instead of the Iowa Caucus.

The analysts also discuss the immigration debate amid the arrival of around 100 migrants to Colorado.

Watch the full episode of “Colorado Point of View” in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.