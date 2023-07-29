DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser discussed the Kroger-Albertsons merger and the Safe2Tell school safety program on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

The Safe2Tell reports were down in June but suicide became the most reported issue after being down the month before, the latest data showed.

“We have a teen mental health crisis right now. We don’t have enough support for young people who are hurting,” Weiser said. “We know social media is making it harder than ever because the algorithms on TikTok and Instagram are actually designed to give people darker thoughts — self-harm or suicide, we heard that from a whistleblower before Congress.”

Weiser said his office is investigating some social media apps’ platforms and how they affect kids’ mental health. He also said it’s working with school districts to find out what they need to help the mental health of their students.

Also on “Colorado Point of View,” political analysts Michael Fields and Andy Boian looked at the strong-mayor ballot initiative in Aurora.

