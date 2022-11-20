DENVER (KDVR) — It was a race in Colorado that some believed could be close. In the end, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet easily cruised to reelection in the 2022 midterms.

On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, anchor Matt Mauro talks with Bennet about what’s next after he and his fellow Democrats were able to keep control of the Senate.

The political panel also discusses Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ political future. This week, the governor was asked about a potential run for president on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and on Fox Business.

The political panel said Polis may have more trouble on a national stage.

Watch this week's episode of Colorado Point of View in the player above.