DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s mayoral runoff race is expected to be a tight one and the latest poll confirms that.

Former CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Brough, is taking on former state Sen. Mike Johnston in the June 6 runoff. A bipartisan poll shows Johnston leading Brough 39% to 34%, but the margin of error is nearly 5%, making this a statistical tie. Also, 27% of voters said they’re still undecided.

“Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro spoke with Brough about the poll findings and her stance on Denver’s issues.

Mauro also had a discussion with political analysts AndyBoian and Michael Fields about the assault weapons ban bill at the Capitol.

