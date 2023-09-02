DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen talks about fentanyl and her new bill aimed at overdose deaths on this week’s episode of “Colorado Point of View.”

Pettersen, the Democrat elected last year to represent Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, is an advocate for ending the opioid epidemic, with opioid abuse personally hitting her family. Her new bill would require Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare to cover the costs for hospitals to hand out naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug also known by the brand name Narcan.

Also this week, political analysts discuss the new federal recommendation to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III substance. Meanwhile, federal and state governments are working to make prescription drugs more affordable.

