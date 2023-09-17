DENVER (KDVR) — Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn said it’s “a 50-50 proposition” whether Congress will pass a funding measure by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.

Lamborn joined “Colorado Point of View” this week, where he talked about the threatened government shutdown and the House Freedom Caucus.

Also this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet responded to a new report showing a rise in child poverty.

