DENVER (KDVR) — A new lawsuit aims to keep former President Donald Trump’s name off the presidential primary ballot in the state of Colorado.

It argues the former president is ineligible to hold office because of a clause in the U.S. Constitution that bars those who have taken the oath of office from holding office again if they were part of an insurrection.

University of Denver law professor Ian Farrell weighs in on the issues raised by the lawsuit on this week’s episode of “Colorado Point of View.” Also this week, analysts look at the race for the 8th Congressional District seat held by Democrat Yadira Caraveo, and Colorado’s legal psychedelics rollout moves ahead.

