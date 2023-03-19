DENVER (KWGN) — The Colorado Republican Party has a new outspoken leader and his next in line talks about the change with “Colorado Point of View”‘s Matt Mauro.

Rep. Dave Williams is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and insists Trump won the 2020 presidential election. One of his ideas in the new position is to let only registered Republicans vote in primary elections.

“I think if it’s important if you wear the jersey for your party that you get a say in that,” Colorado GOP Vice Chair Priscilla Rahn said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to talk to voters all across Colorado about coming up with solutions to the problems that we’re suffering under democratic policies.”

How U.S. could move on after decades of outsourcing from China

Mauro discusses China’s position with the U.S. and a potential ban on TikTok with Senator Michael Bennet.

Bennet talks about how and when the U.S. decided to outsource with China and how that has changed over the last decades.

“For decades, we didn’t serve our interests well. And China pursued a China-first policy by all means necessary, licit and illicit. And our economy became collateral damage,” Bennet said. “Now, I think, there’s a different kind of consensus emerging, that’s saying we’ve got a bunch of democracies around the world, we’ve got a bunch of capitalist countries around the world, they don’t want to be dominated by China. We can create an amazing and awesome coalition of people to trade with …”

You can watch the entire show “Colorado Point of View” that aired on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the player above.