DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s mayor declared a state of emergency this week, saying the city is at a “breaking point” after the arrival of hundreds of migrants this week and in recent months.

This week on “Colorado Point of View,” Denver City Councilor Robin Kniech weighs in on how the city is responding to the crisis and helping the 900 people who have come to the city.

Also this week, the political panel analyzes this week’s congressional committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, where Club Q mass shooting survivors traveled to Washington to testify. And Gabrielle Franklin takes a look at Colorado’s laws on same-sex marriage.

Watch the full episode of “Colorado Point of View” in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.