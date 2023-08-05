DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Congressman Jason Crow wants to see accountability for all involved in the Jan. 6 riots, which he was present and experienced firsthand.

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with four crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so, and one count of conspiracy against rights.

“We’ve already seen accountability by members of the insurrection, by the mob itself. But the architects of that day, Donald Trump and others, have not yet seen accountability,” Crow said on this week’s episode of “Colorado Point of View.”

