DENVER (KDVR) — Property taxes are about to soar with some increasing by 50% since the last time they were evaluated.

Almost everyone agrees that something needs to be done, as it is an extremely important issue. Property taxes are jumping so much that some people on fixed incomes could be forced out of their homes.

This is one of those issues that just about everyone – conservative or liberal – agrees needs to be addressed.

The question is how? And how to do it without affecting the people and agencies that depend on that money?

Host Matt Mauro discussed the issue along with the possibility of a special session, President Biden’s decision to run again, the debt ceiling and more on “Colorado Point of View.”

The full episode aired on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. You can watch it in the player above.