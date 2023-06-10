DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis explained his views on a few different bills on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

Polis supported a land-use bill that aimed to allow denser housing on land normally zoned for single-family homes. But the bill went through several changes which the governor did not agree with.

He said it would have “added additional paperwork cost to real estate transactions. In my opinion, that would have caused upward pressure on the costs for apartments.”

A proposal to lower property tax increases across Colorado has been a heated topic of conversation and is even the subject of a lawsuit. Proposition HH will be voted on this fall but a dozen counties joined Advance Colorado in a lawsuit over the wording of Gov. Jared Polis’ and lawmakers’ proposal. The groups are arguing it’s unconstitutional because it does not have a clear title and focuses on multiple issues instead of a single subject.

Denver’s newly elected mayor Mike Johnston has chosen his transition team that will take the reigns of the city in mid-July.

