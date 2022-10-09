DENVER (KDVR) — This week on Colorado Point of View, host Matt Mauro sits down for a one-on-one interview with Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson and looks at a new poll in the race for the 3rd Congressional District.

Time magazine featured Anderson in an article titled “The Defenders,” which highlights candidates and officials from both parties who Time believes are on the front lines of defending democracy.

And could U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District be in jeopardy? A new poll shows her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, gaining ground on the incumbent Republican.

Watch the interview with Anderson and hear our political analysts weigh in on the congressional poll in the full episode of Colorado Point of View in the video player above.

Colorado Point of View airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.