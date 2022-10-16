DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold sat for a one-on-one interview with Colorado Point of View this week. We also took a closer look at Proposition 123.

Griswold’s office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens, encouraging them to register to vote. She describes what was done to remedy the error.

The secretary of state, who is running for re-election against former elections official Pam Anderson, also weighed in on what she said is leading to danger in the elections process.

Also on Colorado Point of View this week, we take a look at Proposition 123. The ballot measure calls for using a portion of the state income taxes to fund new affordable housing.

Also on Colorado Point of View this week, we take a look at Proposition 123. The ballot measure calls for using a portion of the state income taxes to fund new affordable housing.

