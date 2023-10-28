DENVER (KDVR) — Proposition HH is pitched as a way to lower property taxes for Colorado homeowners, but it would also make changes to what the state does with excess taxpayer dollars.

It’s a ballot issue so complex that it takes up half of the blue ballot information booklet. Normally, excess state revenue is returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, but the proposed measure would keep some of that money in government coffers to backfill the decrease in property tax revenue for local governments.

Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg, along with Michael Fields of Advance Colorado, weighed in on the issue this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

