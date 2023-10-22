DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than two weeks without a speaker of the House, and the lack of leadership is preventing Congress from passing crucial measures.

This week on “Colorado Point of View,” U.S. Rep. Jason Crow talks the Israel-Hamas war and the House speakership debate.

Meanwhile, Adam Frisch outraises Lauren Boebert by four times the amount. Colorado voters on Prop II will decide on nicotine taxes and preschool funds.

Watch this week's episode of "Colorado Point of View" in the video player above.