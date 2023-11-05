DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck announced he will not seek reelection this week.

On the heels of this announcement, Buck joined “Colorado Point of View,” where he answered questions after he joined the rest of his party in confirming new House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Republican lawmaker also discusses the backlash he faced for a prior vote in the speakership, even receiving death threats.

Meanwhile, analysts look at how the race could shape up to fill Buck’s seat. And Gov. Jared Polis releases his budget proposal for the next fiscal year, pushing big on education funding.

Watch this week’s episode of “Colorado Point of View” in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs every weekend on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.