DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado could be a big state to watch ahead of the 2024 election.

Voters in the Western Slope and the state’s newest congressional district will decide whether their current representation should stay in office.

U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Yadira Caraveo both had close races in 2022, and it appears it could be a similar trend ahead of the big race next year. “Colorado Point of View” analysts break down what could happen in both the 3rd and 8th congressional districts.

Meanwhile, new polling shows a majority of voters are concerned about President Joe Biden’s age as voters are expected to see a presidential rematch. Political analysts Michael Fields and Andy Boian explain just how critical the public’s concerns could be ahead of both the primary and general elections.

