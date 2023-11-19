DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers headed back to the Capitol on Friday for a special session to address rising property taxes after Proposition HH failed.

Scott Wasserman of Bell Policy Center joined “Colorado Point of View” this week and talked about how property taxes, rent and the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights may play a role at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, The Hill’s Cate Martel discusses the temporary spending bill, and Denver leaders push Colorado for rental assistance.

