DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis held his annual State of the State address last week and lawmakers at the Capitol are discussing what he wants to achieve.

The new speaker of the House State Rep. Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon), discussed some of the governor’s plans which included housing, water rights, making Colorado more affordable and combating crime.

As Colorado has the highest rate of auto theft, Polis is tackling the issue by calling on state lawmakers to devise a plan of action.

McCluskie said she agrees with the governor’s initiative and took it a step forward asking what else can be done to rectify the problem.

McCluskie also discussed the new possible assault weapons ban bill and the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR issues.

