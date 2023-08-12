DENVER (KDVR) — As the conversation continues about the use of student seclusion in schools, the top education official in the U.S. is weighing in.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona addresses the seclusion room controversy in Denver schools on this week’s episode of “Colorado Point of View.” Cardona said these types of rooms should not be used.

Meanwhile, a state lawmaker is proposing a statewide ban on the practice.

Also this week, political analysts discuss the new Colorado age-restriction gun law that was blocked in court.

“Colorado Point of View” airs every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2. Watch the full episode in the video player above.