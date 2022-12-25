DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

Coffman also talks about Aurora’s search for a new police chief.

The political panel this week looks into the rift between two colleagues in Congress, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, over the next speaker of the house. Gabrielle Franklin reports on the Marshall Fire as its anniversary approaches.

Watch the full episode of “Colorado Point of View” in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.