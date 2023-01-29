DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado congressman wants to ban the TikTok app and lawmakers are working on a solution to the state’s highest rate of auto theft in the country.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican, introduced the “No TikTok on the United States Devices Act” on Wednesday. The bill would prohibit TikTok from being downloaded on all devices in the U.S. It would also ban commercial activity with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

The “Colorado Point of View” political forum discusses the chances of the bill getting through Congress and to the president’s desk.

Democrats and Republicans are coming together on Monday to unveil a bill in the hopes to deter auto theft. “Colorado Point of View” got exclusive details before that bill is introduced which can be seen in the full episode in the player above.

