DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Colorado Point of View this week for a wide-ranging exclusive interview on her priorities for the next Congress, her past LGBTQ comments and the state’s red flag law.

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term.

Boebert’s Republican colleagues elected her to serve on the Republican Policy Committee for the next Congress. But who will lead the party as the next speaker of the House?

Boebert said she is “not committed” to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy for the role.

Boebert also took criticism from the LGBTQ and Colorado Springs community after the deadly Club Q shooting for some of her past comments toward the LGBTQ community. In the interview, Boebert stands by her views.

