DENVER (KDVR) — A default could happen as early as June 1 if legislators do not raise or suspend the nation’s borrowing authority before then.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck voted against House Republicans’ plan to cut spending while raising the debt ceiling. Buck joins “Colorado Point of View” this week and talks about his stance on the debt limit and possible solutions he would support.

Also this week, Democratic and Republican analysts look at Democrats’ plan for property tax relief. Meanwhile, the land use bill is a contentious topic in the final days of the session.

