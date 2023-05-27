DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City faces several issues that the two mayoral candidates are addressing ahead of the runoff race next month.

From an influx of migrants to keeping the Denver Broncos in Denver, “Colorado Point of View” host Ashley Michels tackled a variety of topics with mayoral candidate Kelly Brough.

With more than 1,300 new migrants arriving in Denver in the last two weeks, Brough said there are two things she’d do as mayor to take a strain off the city.

“Just to give you context, today the city of Denver has spent about $20 million to manage the migrant crisis,” Brough said. “So I think there are two things we need to do significantly different.”

Brough said the city needs to tell the federal government to help get the migrants coming into Denver to their final destinations, as most are not staying here. The most the city is spending is on transportation for the migrants to other locations.

The other thing Brough said needs to change is to help the migrants awaiting asylum to work while they’re in Denver.

As for the future of the Broncos staying in Denver, Brough said “I’m committed to working on this issue, but I’m also committed to no backroom deals. This has to be transparent. Our residents and our taxpayers have to be a part of this discussion.”

Michels discussed the politicization of school boards and other issues with GOP strategist Michael Fields and Democratic strategist Andy Boian.

