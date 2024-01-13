DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a new year for lawmakers in Colorado, who are getting back to work for the 74th General Assembly.

The 2024 legislative session began with protests as lawmakers look to address the state’s pressing concerns amid internal divisions. On this week’s “Colorado Point of View,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Minority Leader Mike Lynch talk about their priorities.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow talks about the imminent government shutdown, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston discusses the big price tag for migrant aid.

