DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s recent debate with her Democratic opponent in the 3rd Congressional District, Adam Frisch drew some attention.

“You shouldn’t have moderators that are supporting former people who ran against (Boebert). I think it’s easy for Club 20 to find someone who’s more impartial,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “The question is, is (Boebert) in any danger of losing her seat? And she is not in any danger of losing her seat.”

Host Matt Mauro also had an exclusive discussion on the economy and other insights of the Democratic party with the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison.

“And we will see through the Inflation Reduction Act, costs that the American people have in terms of healthcare and their prescription drugs, in terms of energy costs, will also go down over the course of the next few weeks, few months, and into next year.”

The entire episode that aired at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Sunday can be watched in the player above.