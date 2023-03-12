DENVER (KDVR) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro discusses gun control bills and other political topics with Sen. Bob Gardner, Sen. Steve Fenberg and the show’s analysts.

Three bills addressing gun control advanced at the state Capitol during a round of Senate committee hearings on Wednesday.

The minimum age to purchase any gun in Colorado could be raised to 21 years old after initial Senate approval this week.

A fourth bill, which would create a three-day waiting period to get a gun, passed on Monday. Arguably the most controversial bill, a proposed assault weapons ban, has not been brought to a committee.

“We really looked at it, before we introduced these bills, from a very specific lens: What policies can we introduce and pass right now that can are going to save the most lives? Not on what’s the most popular or what’s going to get passed the easiest,” Fenberg said.

Gardner said lawmakers should focus on preventing all types of violence, not just gun violence.

“Are there things that need to be done to address the use of firearms in violence? Yes, and they are mostly around the criminal justice system and taking guns off the street, taking the people who use those guns off the street,” Gardner said.

You can watch the full “Colorado Point of View” episode that aired Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 in the player above.